Masks will no longer be required at Crookston High School Class of 2021 graduation

Times Report

With changing COVID-19 pandemic guidelines in regard to indoor activities in Minnesota, Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson announced Wednesday afternoon that mask-wearing will not be required at the Crookston High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28, beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The policy change goes for everyone, from the students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas, to members of the audience.