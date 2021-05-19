Highland Elementary School compete at Math Masters competition

Times Report

Crookston Times

Fifth and sixth grade students from Highland Elementary recently competed in the regional Math Masters of Minnesota Virtual Challenge.

Sixth graders Leah Johanneck, Xavier Mason, Alex Zammert, Abigail Olson, and Madilyn Bruggeman represented Crookston and competed individually and as a team against 96 other sixth grade students from 20 teams on eight sets of mathematical problems for a total of 325 problems. They placed 5th out of all the schools competing.

Leah Johanneck placed 1st in the individual portion of the competition plus got 4th in the order of operations timed test. Madilyn Bruggeman placed 16th in the OTT.

Fifth grade students Nora Groven, Jayde Uttermark, Gavin Reitmeier, Destiny Baglien, and Adrian Thompson made up the 5th-grade team and competed individually and as a team on eight sets of mathematical problems for a total of 325 problems. They competed against 108 other students from 22 teams.

Math Masters of Minnesota provides competitions in mathematics for thousands of fifth and sixth grade students. The competition is designed to promote excellence in thinking skills pertaining to mathematics and was founded upon research concerning the characteristics of mathematically gifted people. The purpose of Math Masters is to challenge students to use critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities and to give recognition for academic effort and achievement.