Crookston High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held

Times Report

Crookston High School conducted its National Honor Society induction ceremony this week in the school auditorium.

NHS sustaining members from the CHS Class of 2021, Amber Cymbaluk, Linnea French, Danielle Haake and Victoria Proulx, were joined by new inductees from the Class of 2021, Emma Borowicz, MacKenze Epema, Emily Funk, Joslynn Leach, Gabriel Montieth, Sophia Rezac, Catherine Tiedemann, Ella Weber, and Anke Wiersma. CHS Class of 2022 inductees are Olivia Huck, Clara Meyer, and Hayden Winjum.

At the ceremony, CHS Principal Eric Bubna provided the opening and closing remarks. Assistant Principal Matt Torgerson detailed the history of the NHS. Cymbaluk lit the Candle of Scholarship, Proulx lit the Candle of Leadership, and French lit the Candle of Service. Linda Morgan delivered the faculty address on service and Gary Stegman provided the faculty address on character. Torgerson and Bubna led the students through the NHS oath, accepted the NHS candidates, and presented them with their certificates and honor cards.