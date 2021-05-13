Trio of Highland second-graders win Opticare Save Your Vision essay contest

Times Report

As part of Save Your Vision month, Crookston Highland Elementary School second graders participated in a writing contest sponsored by OPTICARE-Crookston Vision Associates. The goal of the contest was to make children aware of how maintaining good vision impacts their learning and life activities.

Each child was asked to write a short essay about why he or she thinks good vision is important to success in school, sports, and other life activities.

Criteria for evaluation of the essays included: staying on the topic of the importance of good vision, appropriately using capital letters and correct punctuation, and using complete sentences. One winner was selected from each of the second grade classes.

The winners each received an Opticare t-shirt with the Save Your Vision mascots, Wise Eyes and Spex. All the second graders received a Certificate of Participation and a Save Your Vision bookmark with warning signs of vision trouble.

The winners of the essay contest were Keeva Kliner, Serenity Darco and Will Olson.