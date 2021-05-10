American Crystal donates to Crookston High School Industrial Technology

Times Report

Crookston Times

American Crystal Sugar recently awarded the Crookston Industrial Technology Department a check for $5,000 to help with the purchase and installation of a CNC Plasma Cutter from Minnesota Based Company, Shop Sabre. The new CNC Plasma Cutter which uses a software interface to cut metal into a specific size and shape will replace the old Plasma Cutter.

Travis Oliver who is an instructor for the Industrial Technology department at the Crookston High School is looking to expand his class offering to include integrated technology. This will help teach and give students hands on experience so that this will put them in a better position to be successful as soon as they graduate. It is Oliver’s belief that, “this field is ripe for tremendous growth in the future within many different industries, some of these industries are right here in Crookston”.

American Crystal is proud to support the Crookston Industrial Technology Department and hopes this grant will help to give the students of Crookston High School an opportunity to get hands on experience with a CNC Plasma Cutter.