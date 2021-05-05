Crookston High School Industrial Tech students give back to the community

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School Industrial Technology students led by teacher Travis Oliver are not only learning and creating their own pieces of artwork in the woods and metals shops, but they’re also looking to give back to the community through special projects.

Students are sanding and finishing bench table tops for Crookston Sports Center where photos of former athletes and teams are displayed under Plexiglas; they’ve used the new CNC router to help create signs for the Crookston Visitors Bureau’s visitors guide

displays for the hotels and points of interest; plus they’re welding, wiring and building fire tables for an Ox Cart Days special event.

Oliver told the Times the students enjoy seeing the projects once they’re complete out in the community and then have the chance to show their families what they helped create.