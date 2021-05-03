Crookston School District - Trio of school projects green-lighted

The Crookston School Board approved a trio of projects at last week’s meeting including removing a fuel tank at the old bus garage, seal-coating the parking lots at the high school and Highland Elementary, and making a repair to the high school roof.

Here are the ins and outs of each project:

• Superintendent Jeremy Olson informed the board that “there’s always a risk” when doing a project such as an underground fuel tank removal, but that the procedure would be good for the neighborhood to remove it rather than let it sit. If the company doing the removal finds contaminated soil there would be an additional cost, but if they don’t completely remove it there would be potential seepage liability down the road.

“There are two ways to remove it and take are of it: fill it with sand or pull them,” Olson explained. “Pulling them is the best long-term solution for developing the area in the future.”

When asked by board member Dave Davidson if property values would be affected for people who live across the street from the old bus garage when the procedure is done or if there was any risk to those residents, Olson said he couldn’t think of any and the project will be done in a safe manner.

The fuel tank removal will cost approximately $18,200 and the quotes obtained did not include permits, electrical disconnect, excessive contaminated soil removal (should any be found) nor concrete replacement, which they will wait one year to allow settling of back fill soil.

• Out of the three bids for the parking lot seal coats at the high school and Highland, Building & Grounds supervisor Rick Niemela told the board he was recommending the highest bidder, Asphalt Preservation Company, as they had a chip seal extra layer included in their quote plus their process was more detailed. Olson backed Niemela’s recommendation telling the board that Niemela’s suggestion presented more value to the district though the cost was more.

In Asphalt Preservation Company’s bid, which estimates $51,595.36 for the high school and $25,984.32 for Highland, they offered to furnish and apply crack seal, chip seal and fog seal, plus re-stripe the lots when cured. The other two bids, Neimela explained, either didn’t offer the extra wear seal and wouldn’t hold up or would still need to be sealed and striped.

“What’s a fog seal?” asked chair Frank Fee.

“It’s a thin layer of hot asphalt that seals over everything to prevent moisture from getting through it,” Niemela answered.

• The high school’s roof is having problems with its barrier EIFS cladding which typically stems from water intrusion and Olson told the board that in the past it’s been difficult to find vendors to do this type of work.

“This school is from 1997, it’s a common failure point with this style building,” he explained. “If we don’t take action, water can get behind it and cause a whole host of issues.”

Sig Olson & Sons Plastering, Inc.’s $9,530 bid was approved by the board and the company said they’ll repair the EIFS this spring/summer plus will color-match the finish.

“The repair will be above the main roof line on the plaster you see above the high school building,” said Olson. “The foam in a stucco piece is starting to crack and wear and we’ve been searching for companies just to do this.”