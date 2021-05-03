Registration open for Crookston summer drivers education
Students currently enrolled in Crookston Public Schools interested in taking Driver Education this summer need to stop in the High School Office to pick up a registration form or download the form and return it to the CHS office. Students need to be 15 years of age by October 31st, 2021.
The cost is $325 and needs to be paid on the first day of class. Registration forms are due back no later than Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at 3:30 pm in the High School office.
The first day of class will be Monday, May 24th, 2021.