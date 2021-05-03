NMF: Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship seeking applicants

Times Report

The Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF), is seeking qualified applicants for the 2021 scholarship round.

The annual scholarship is dedicated to qualified students who have graduated within the 12-county NMF service area, who are pursuing their junior or senior year in post-secondary education or post-graduate study through a college, university, or other accredited non-profit technical or vocational education/training institution or program; majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for a entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering, or aerospace.

Eligibility requirements

• The student must have graduated from a school district within the 12-county NMF service area.

• The student must intend to enter their junior, senior or post-graduate program, majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for a entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering or aerospace.

• Financial need will be considered in awarding the scholarship, but is not an eligibility requirement.

• The student will have a minimum “B”, or its equivalent, grade point average, and demonstrate a willingness to earn a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

• Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship. Scholarship renewals are not guaranteed.

Application process

Applications are completed online through the NMF website www.nwmf.org. Click on “Scholarships” on the home page. A completed application includes providing transcripts and two letters of recommendation as well as a short essay regarding the student’s non-work experience, internships and/or community involvement. Deadline for the scholarship is May 31.

For more information, contact NMF at 218-759-2057 or email scholarships@nwmf.org.

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is a public, charitable foundation serving 12 counties of

Northwest Minnesota by investing resources, facilitating collaboration and promoting philanthropy.