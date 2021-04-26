Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s donate hygiene bags for students

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s have been busy behind the scenes gathering items and donations for hygiene bags for Washington and Highland school students through age 12 and recently dropped their first round of bags to social worker Tara Miller at Highland.

The bags contain items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, soap,

laundry soap pods, etc.

If you would like to donate to the project, contact Miller, any Kiwanis member or the Crookston Kiwanis Facebook page.