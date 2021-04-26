CHS Triple A Senior Recognition Banquet held Monday
Crookston High School hosted their 13th Annual Triple A Senior Recognition Banquet Monday evening in the auditorium and recognized students with awards in academics, arts and athletics. The event was sponsored by the Pirate Boosters, Crookston Rotary Club, Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s, Crookston Lions Club and Pirate Fine Arts Boosters.
Though it was the 13th annual event, the traditions account for the 69th Annual Lions and 20th Annual Fine Arts Banquet.
Winners for the Honors & Awards category:
Lions/Brock Olson Award - Gabriel Montieth, Easton Tangquist
Lions and CHS LEO Club Mary Ann Odland Community Service Award - Emily Funk, Sophia Rezac
Bremer Community Service Award - Victoria Proulx, Ella Weber
Crookston Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship - Emma Boll
American Legion Citizenship Award - Emma Borowicz, Karsten Isaacson
American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship - Sophia Rezac
Walt Keller Memorial Scholarship - MacKenze Epema, Sophia Rezac
June Shaver Healthcare Scholarship - Emma Borowicz, MacKenze Epema, Emily Funk, Victoria Proulx, Easton Tangquist, Catherine Tiedemann, Cameron Weiland
Meredith Reynolds Memorial Scholarship - Anke Wiersma
Bob & Ella Q. Strand Scholarship - Anke Wiersma
Tracy Lynn Altringer Scholarship - Victoria Proulx
Cheryl Steinbrink Healthcare Scholarship - Emma Borowicz
CHS Citizenship Award - Emily Funk, Gabriel Montieth
Senior Honor Award - Victoria Proulx, Gabriel Montieth
Winners for the Athletics awards category:
Lions Award of Excellence in Athletics Boys: Nolan Dans, Noah Kiel, Jacob Miller, Easton Tangquist, Kaleb Thingelstad
Lions Award of Excellence in Athletics Girls: Emma Boll, Emma Borowicz, MacKenze Epema, Catherine Tiedemann
Excellence in Skating: Emily Funk
Excellence in Golf: Joslyn Leach
Excellence in Soccer: Noah Dragseth
Excellence in Wrestling: Cameron Weiland
Excellence in Football: Gregorio Gonzalez
Lions/Gary Zitzer Fan of the Year: Robin Reitmeier
Lions Booster of the Year: Jackie Lindsay
Lions Coach of the Year: Wes Hanson
June Shaver Memorial Student Athlete Scholarship - Emma Borowicz, MacKenze Epema, Emily Funk, Danielle Haake, Jasmine Haglund, Victoria Proulx, Catherine Tiedemann, Anke Wiersma
Paul Wold Adversity Award - Kaleb Thingelstad
Donnie Lauf Memorial Softball Award - Amber Cymbaluk
Sam Moscatelli Outstanding Service to Pirate Athletics - Jayden Hulst
Senior Awards (3 sports/4 years) - Gavin Anderson, Emma Boll, Emma Borowicz, Carter Bruggeman, MacKenze Epema, Gregorio Gonzalez, Jasmine Haglund, Karsten Isaacson, Noah Kiel, Jacob Miller, Easton Tangquist, Lucas Winger
Carla Johnson Female Athlete of the Year - Emma Borowicz
Willis Eide Male Athlete of the Year - Noah Kiel
Team Academic Awards
Volleyball: Volleyball Gold Academic Award: GPA 3.8-4.0
Wrestling Section Champions, MWCA Silver Academic Plaque: GPA 3.436
Girls Basketball Girls Basketball SILVER academic award: GPA 3.78 to 3.6
Winners for the Arts awards category:
Ramona Unke Scholarship - Sophia Rezac
TW Thorson Award - Linnea French, Ella Weber
Mari Hussey Award - Emily Funk
John Philip Sousa Award - Emma Boll
Ronald Carey Memorial Music Award - Victoria Proulx
Merle Miller String Scholarship - Sophia Rezac
Outstanding Thespian Award - Victoria Proulx
Most Dedicated Thespian Award - Sophia Rezac
Above and Beyond Awards - Emma Boll, Linnea French, Emily Funk, Karsten Isaacson, Andrew MacGregor, Gabriel Montieth, Victoria Proulx, Sophia Rezac, Ella Weber, Anke Wiersma
Winners for the Academics awards category:
RiverView Orthopedic Clinic Scholarship - Emma Borowicz, Karsten Isaacson
Donnie Lauf Memorial Scholarship - Jasmine Haglund
Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship - Amber Cymbaluk
CHS Scholarship - Lucas Winger
Franz Memorial Award - Danielle Haake
Dr. Russel 0. and Inez Sather Scholarship - Zach Brown, Andrew MacGregor, Jacob Miller
Academic Achievement - Gavin Anderson, Emma Borowicz, Emily Funk, Danielle Haake, Karsten Isaacson, Joslynn Leach, Gabriel Montieth, Victoria Proulx, Sophia Rezac, Easton Tangquist, Ella Weber, Anke Wiersma