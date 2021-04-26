CHS Triple A Senior Recognition Banquet held Monday

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School hosted their 13th Annual Triple A Senior Recognition Banquet Monday evening in the auditorium and recognized students with awards in academics, arts and athletics. The event was sponsored by the Pirate Boosters, Crookston Rotary Club, Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s, Crookston Lions Club and Pirate Fine Arts Boosters.

Though it was the 13th annual event, the traditions account for the 69th Annual Lions and 20th Annual Fine Arts Banquet.

Winners for the Honors & Awards category:

Lions/Brock Olson Award - Gabriel Montieth, Easton Tangquist

Lions and CHS LEO Club Mary Ann Odland Community Service Award - Emily Funk, Sophia Rezac

Bremer Community Service Award - Victoria Proulx, Ella Weber

Crookston Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship - Emma Boll

American Legion Citizenship Award - Emma Borowicz, Karsten Isaacson

American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship - Sophia Rezac

Walt Keller Memorial Scholarship - MacKenze Epema, Sophia Rezac

June Shaver Healthcare Scholarship - Emma Borowicz, MacKenze Epema, Emily Funk, Victoria Proulx, Easton Tangquist, Catherine Tiedemann, Cameron Weiland

Meredith Reynolds Memorial Scholarship - Anke Wiersma

Bob & Ella Q. Strand Scholarship - Anke Wiersma

Tracy Lynn Altringer Scholarship - Victoria Proulx

Cheryl Steinbrink Healthcare Scholarship - Emma Borowicz

CHS Citizenship Award - Emily Funk, Gabriel Montieth

Senior Honor Award - Victoria Proulx, Gabriel Montieth

Winners for the Athletics awards category:

Lions Award of Excellence in Athletics Boys: Nolan Dans, Noah Kiel, Jacob Miller, Easton Tangquist, Kaleb Thingelstad

Lions Award of Excellence in Athletics Girls: Emma Boll, Emma Borowicz, MacKenze Epema, Catherine Tiedemann

Excellence in Skating: Emily Funk

Excellence in Golf: Joslyn Leach

Excellence in Soccer: Noah Dragseth

Excellence in Wrestling: Cameron Weiland

Excellence in Football: Gregorio Gonzalez

Lions/Gary Zitzer Fan of the Year: Robin Reitmeier

Lions Booster of the Year: Jackie Lindsay

Lions Coach of the Year: Wes Hanson

June Shaver Memorial Student Athlete Scholarship - Emma Borowicz, MacKenze Epema, Emily Funk, Danielle Haake, Jasmine Haglund, Victoria Proulx, Catherine Tiedemann, Anke Wiersma

Paul Wold Adversity Award - Kaleb Thingelstad

Donnie Lauf Memorial Softball Award - Amber Cymbaluk

Sam Moscatelli Outstanding Service to Pirate Athletics - Jayden Hulst

Senior Awards (3 sports/4 years) - Gavin Anderson, Emma Boll, Emma Borowicz, Carter Bruggeman, MacKenze Epema, Gregorio Gonzalez, Jasmine Haglund, Karsten Isaacson, Noah Kiel, Jacob Miller, Easton Tangquist, Lucas Winger

Carla Johnson Female Athlete of the Year - Emma Borowicz

Willis Eide Male Athlete of the Year - Noah Kiel

Team Academic Awards

Volleyball: Volleyball Gold Academic Award: GPA 3.8-4.0

Wrestling Section Champions, MWCA Silver Academic Plaque: GPA 3.436

Girls Basketball Girls Basketball SILVER academic award: GPA 3.78 to 3.6

Winners for the Arts awards category:

Ramona Unke Scholarship - Sophia Rezac

TW Thorson Award - Linnea French, Ella Weber

Mari Hussey Award - Emily Funk

John Philip Sousa Award - Emma Boll

Ronald Carey Memorial Music Award - Victoria Proulx

Merle Miller String Scholarship - Sophia Rezac

Outstanding Thespian Award - Victoria Proulx

Most Dedicated Thespian Award - Sophia Rezac

Above and Beyond Awards - Emma Boll, Linnea French, Emily Funk, Karsten Isaacson, Andrew MacGregor, Gabriel Montieth, Victoria Proulx, Sophia Rezac, Ella Weber, Anke Wiersma

Winners for the Academics awards category:

RiverView Orthopedic Clinic Scholarship - Emma Borowicz, Karsten Isaacson

Donnie Lauf Memorial Scholarship - Jasmine Haglund

Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship - Amber Cymbaluk

CHS Scholarship - Lucas Winger

Franz Memorial Award - Danielle Haake

Dr. Russel 0. and Inez Sather Scholarship - Zach Brown, Andrew MacGregor, Jacob Miller

Academic Achievement - Gavin Anderson, Emma Borowicz, Emily Funk, Danielle Haake, Karsten Isaacson, Joslynn Leach, Gabriel Montieth, Victoria Proulx, Sophia Rezac, Easton Tangquist, Ella Weber, Anke Wiersma