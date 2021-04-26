CHS Speech and FFA state sendoff held Friday

Times Report

Crookston Time

A state tournament send-off was held at Crookston High School Friday for Speech and FFA students.

Crookston FFA President Victoria Proulx advanced to the final round of prepared public speaking and placed top sixth of the state. She and member Janessa Kunstleben were also participants in the state talent show.

Other results include: FFA Food Science team 5th place, Crookston FFA Superior Ranking Chapter, and FFA instructor Whitney Rupprecht received an honorary state degree.

See a live video of Friday’s send-off on the Crookston Times Facebook page.