Tickets required, seating limited at Triple A Banquet

The 13th Annual Crookston High School Triple A Awards Banquet will be held Monday, April 26 by ticket only with seniors each receiving two complimentary tickets for their guests. CHS seniors can pick up their senior ticket and complimentary tickets at the high school office by Tuesday, April 20.

The banquet honors academics, arts and athletics and will include awards for Academic Letters, Athletics, Band, Choir, Drama, Knowledge Bowl, Leo Club, National Honor Society, Orchestra, Speech, Student Council, Top Academics, Visual Arts, Yearbook, Riverwatch and Envirothon.

Triple A Senior Recognition is sponsored by Pirate Boosters, Crookston Rotary Club, Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s, Crookston Lions Club, and Pirate Fine Arts Boosters.