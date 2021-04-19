Summer Pops Concert in the works for current, past orchestra members
Crookston High School Orchestra instructor Haley Ellis is hoping to launch a new, annual musical tradition in Crookston this summer by organizing an inaugural “Orchestra Summer Pops Concert” for both current high school orchestra members and orchestra alumni.
• Do you or a family member play a string instrument?
• Do you miss playing in an ensemble?
• Do you want to play some fun pieces in a low-key setting?
If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, Ellis is hoping you’ll play in the summer concert, which will be held in June at a specific date yet to be determined.
If you’re interested or would like more information, contact Ellis at haleyellis@isd593.org. Or, you can complete the form at crookstonmusic.org/pop-strings by May 7.