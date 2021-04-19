April 22 and May 6 orchestra concerts will be livestreamed

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Orchestra program is going to be putting on two concerts this spring, on April 22 and on May 6.

The junior high and high school orchestras will be performing on Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Orchestra instructor Haley Ellis says the audience can expect to hear some Disney, Irish, and Pirate-themed music.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person audience is limited to two guests per student, but the concert will be livestreamed here: https://youtu.be/FH08tSuJHR0

The 4th-6th grade orchestras will be performing on Thursday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 1:30 p.m. performance is the dress rehearsal (peer performance), with the 7 p.m. performance being the performance for family.

Again, the in-person audience will be limited to two guests per student. The concert will be livestreamed here:

• 1:30 p.m. performance: https://youtu.be/AuVtpNqbh-c

• 7 p.m. performance: https://youtu.be/gTT_QOdLRmg