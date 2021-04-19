3 interview for CHS principal

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Three finalists for the Crookston High School principal position vacancy created by Eric Bubna’s resignation interviewed for the second time on Friday, April 16.

The finalists include one internal candidate, Matt Torgerson, who started four years ago as a band instructor at CHS before transitioning into the dean of students position, and then into his current position, assistant principal.

The other two finalists are:

• Kent Hendrickson, who’s been principal at the Ulen-Hitterdal School for 21 years and also a physical education teacher

• Nicki Martinez, who’s been an assistant principal in LaPorte, Minn. for the past two years. Prior to that she taught English in the Detroit Lakes School District for 19 years.

Bubna has accepted the high school principal position in Albany, Minn.

The Times reached out to Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson to see if any next steps had been identified subsequent to the April 16 interviews, but had not heard back from him by the Times’ April 19 print deadline.