Polk County Soybean-Corn Growers donate funds to local FFA school chapters

In March during National Future Farmers of America (FFA) week, the Polk County Soybean - Corn Growers recently donated $250 to each of the four FFA chapters in Polk County. The four high school chapters include Climax, Fertile, Fisher and Crookston.

FFA Organization is the premier youth organization, preparing members for leadership and exciting careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture, focused on middle and high school classes that promote and support agricultural education.

“Supporting a group like FFA is important to ensure that we have another generation interested in a broad range of agricultural career pathways,” said Kevin Krueger, chair of the Polk County Soybean and Corn Growers Association. “Many of us know firsthand how FFA can develop these students’ potential and help them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which gives them the tools to achieve real-world success.”

The four schools who received money from the local corn and soybean group will use their funds for leadership fees, contest registrations, jackets, supplies and for the purchase of biofuels and registration for the FFA students to attend their national convention.