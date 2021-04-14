Future of old bus garage discussed

Crookston School District is working toward bid opening for the sale of the old bus garage downtown plus they’ve solicited bids for demolition of a dilapidated portion of the property, Superintendent Jeremy Olson told the School Board at this week’s special meeting. Olson said he received a “very ballpark estimate” for the demo work and after not being comfortable with the numbers said he’s in discussions with a Polk County representative for additional criteria.

Olson asked the board for a timeline to determine when bidders would submit bids for the brick portion of the bus garage and will work towards May or June. When asked by board member Tim Dufault if everything is out of the old bus garage and into the new bus garage near Highland, Olson said the majority of valuable items are out and the district is waiting to give a tour of the new garage until after items are put away and organized.

INSURANCE

The School Board also accepted Health Insurance Transparency Act (HITA) bids this week and went with Superintendent Olson’s recommendation to go forward with a bid from Blue Cross Blue Shield which means employee contributions will be 10% less. Olson said he’d like to offer three different plans to employees to increase their HSA after the district’s legal obligation to decide the vendor.

School Board member Dave Davidson asked Olson if they could go out for bids again after the first year if the company decided to raise rates and Olson confirmed.

“If there’s an increase for next year we as a district can shop around if we choose,” he explained.

“It’s crazy to have a 10% discount,” he added, referring to BCBS’s bid.