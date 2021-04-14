Four members of the CHS Speech team advance to state

Times Report

Crookston Times

At the Section 8A meet on Tuesday, April 13, four members of the Crookston High School Speech Team advanced to state, which will take place on Saturday, April 24.

CHS Speech Coach Brandon Adams reports that all nine CHS speakers advanced to sections from the Subsection 31A meet on Saturday, April 10 and that the team as a whole placed second at subsections.

Advancing to state on Tuesday were Sophia and Samantha Rezac, who took first in duo interpretation; Victoria Proulx, who took first in storytelling, and; Zara Baig, who took third in humorous interpretation. The top three placers in each category advance to state.

Other CHS Speech members who placed included Emily Balboa taking fourth in dramatic interpretation; George French taking fourth in humorous interpretation, and; Linnea French taking fifth place in extemporaneous reading. Elizabeth Helgeson also competed in dramatic interpretation, and Brandon Wandrie competed in creative expression.