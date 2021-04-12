CHS Knowledge Bowl team places 20th at state

Times Report

Members of the Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team, as all Pirate state participants do, walked the halls of the high school Friday morning lined by cheering students and staff. But in an unusual twist, since the state meet was being held today in virtual fashion, as soon as their celebratory stroll was complete, team members adjourned to a conference room at CHS to begin the written round of the state meet.

They ended up finishing 20th out of 24 teams, coach/advisor Katelyn Stegman says.

The CHS team qualified for state by finishing fourth at the regional meet.