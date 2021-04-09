Crookston Public Schools ECFE is 'Coming to Your Neighborhood' Monday evenings this spring

Times Report

Crookston Public Schools ECFE program is coming to your neighborhood this spring, beginning on Monday, April 12 and continuing over several following Mondays.

On Mondays from April 12 to May 17 from 6 to 7 p.m., families with children ages birth to age 5 will have an opportunity to meet other families and enjoy the fresh air. With Crookston home to more than 20 parks, a different park will be the event site each week, weather-permitting and with COVID-19 guidelines followed. Stay tuned, because the April 12 weather forecast looks a little iffy at this juncture.

Here’s the schedule:

• April 12 – Evergreen Park (Evergreen Drive and Cedar Court)

• April 19 – Highland Complex (Central Avenue and Barrett Street)

• April 26 – Hoven Lane Park (Hoven Lane and Radisson Road)

• May 3 – North Broadway (Spider) Park (N Broadway and 6th Ave. NW)

• May 10 – Old Museum Park (Washington Ave and Jerome Street)

• May 17 – Washington School (Birch Street and Grant Street)

Contact Washington School with any questions 281-5078.