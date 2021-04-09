Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team sent off to state, then gets right to work

Times Report

Members of the Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team, as all Pirate state participants do, walked the halls of the high school Friday morning lined by cheering students and staff while the school rouser played over the PA system.

But in an unusual twist, since the state meet is being held today in virtual fashion, as soon as their celebratory stroll was complete, team members adjourned to a conference room at CHS to begin the written round of the state meet.

The CHS team qualified for state by finishing fourth at the regional meet. Advised/coached by Katelyn Stegman, team members are Ella Weber, Ainsley Boucher, Anke Wiersma, Tatum Lubinski and Thor Harbott.