CHS student, Tessa Weber, makes top 10 in regional math competition

Times Report

Crookston Times

The 2021 Mathcounts Regional Math competition was virtual this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The change to virtual modified the procedure so that only individuals could go to state. In the past individuals and teams went to state.

It’s sponsored locally by the Lake Agassiz Chapter of The Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers and nationally by the National Society of Professional Engineers.

Students in grades 6-8 are eligible. The top five students in the regional competition are eligible to compete in the state competition. State winners compete at nationals in May.

Mathcounts is a competition above and beyond school curriculum that allows students with interest in math to compete and improve their math skills. It has been in existence for 37 years. Usually trophies go to teams and individuals. This year only individuals received trophies.

Six schools competed this year along with 53 individuals. Schools that competed were Fertile-Beltrami Public School, Bemidji Middle School, Kittson Central School, Roseau Community School, Franklin Middle School and Crookston High School. Trophies were given to the top five individuals. The top 10 individuals were: 1. Wyatt Cummings, Roseau; 2. Alex DeClusin, Bemidji; 3. Moraya Holleman, Bemidji; 4. Roy McMillan, Roseau; 5. Casey Nelson, Thief River Falls; 6. Taylor Grieve, Fertile-Beltrami; 7. Ava Holmgren, Roseau; 8. Carter Bruce, Thief River Falls; 9. Tessa Weber, Crookston; 10. Ryan Flaagan, Thief River Falls.

Trophies and meals for the individuals in competition are funded by area golf tournaments hosted every summer.