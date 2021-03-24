Sanford Health offering $2,000 scholarship

Times Report

Sanford Health Network is offering a scholarship for area students who are seeking a degree in a field related to health care. Applications are available online and due by April 11.

Sanford Health offers this scholarship as an investment in the region’s future workforce, which will serve its communities.

Students applying for the scholarship must meet the following criteria:

• Applicants should have an affiliation with a participating Sanford Network facility.

• Accepted into a health care program at an accredited, post-secondary institution.

• Cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater, calculated on a 4.0 grading scale.

The applicant must send an official transcript of grades from their last completed semester of study.

The transcript must show current grade point average.

Students will receive written notice about scholarship decisions. Previous recipients of this scholarship are eligible to receive it again, but at lifetime limit of $4,000 is in place for this specific scholarship. Applicants do not need to be employed by Sanford Health or be directly related to a Sanford Health employee.

Additional information about this scholarship, and all Sanford Health sponsored scholarships is available online. To find details, search “scholarships” in the search bar at www.SanfordHealth.org.