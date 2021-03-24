Crookston Public Schools Early Childhood Screenings scheduled for April 12, 13, 15

Times Report

Crookston Public Schools is preparing for Early Childhood screenings in April and are hoping to reach families that might be new to the community. Children who turned three years old by January 1, 2021 or children that are four or five years old and have not been screened are invited to participate on April 12, 13, or 15 at Washington Elementary School.

The Early Childhood Screening is free of cost and a simple check of how your child is growing, developing and learning.

Washington Elementary School is located at 724 University Avenue. Minnesota law requires that all children be screened before entering preschool or kindergarten.

For a screening appointment or for more information, call 281-5078 or email Community Education and Washington School Administrative Assistant Lori Morgan at lorimorgan@isd593.org.