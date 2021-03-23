UMN Crookston, Northwestern Mental Health Center team up to help students

Times Report

Psychiatric medication management services, through a University of Minnesota Crookston collaborative agreement with the Northwest Mental Health Center (NWMHC) will begin March 23.

“This agreement will ensure medications are properly prescribed and achieved through a planned, therapeutic outcome,” said Nurse Practitioner Lizzie Murphy.

Murphy says she will begin seeing students on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and will provide comprehensive psychiatric assessments, medication monitoring and consultations, along with medication education, and coordination of care with primary care providers.

UMN Crookston students can make appointments by calling UMN Crookston Health Services at 281-8512. New client appointments will be 60 minutes, returning client appointments will be 30 minutes.

More on Murphy can be found here: https://www.nwmhc.org/employees/murphy-elizabeth/