Polk County Historical Society mystery lamp, information sought

Times Report

Crookston Times

Can anyone shed light on this lamp? It’s been in the Polk County Historical Society’s museum in Crookston in a “needs repair” state for about 20 years.

It was recently restored and the original cloth covered cord replaced. The shade is made of pieces of amber/green/white slag glass. Since there is no signature and the four twisted wood supports are not identical, it was likely handmade locally.

If anyone has any information on this lamp, they are encouraged to email Historical Society President Anne Muir at imamuir@hotmail.com or call PCHS Secretary Twylla Altepeter at 289-4665 or email fertilejournal@hwy32publishing.com.