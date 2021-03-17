Business, Management, and Marketing Programs at NCTC to host info sessions

Times Report

Northland Community & Technical College’s Accounting, Administrative Professional, Business, Digital Marketing, Management, and Marketing programs are hosting virtual information sessions which will focus on introducing prospective students of all ages, and their parents, to one of nine programs in the fields of business. The series of information sessions will run from Monday, March 22, through Thursday, April 28.

“Our priority remains to provide high-quality support to our prospective and current students,” shares Northland Director of Admissions & Enrollment Management, Nicki Carlson. “These live virtual sessions will connect prospects directly with faculty and staff.”

Northland Business, Management, and Marketing faculty will lead a conversation centering around program specifics, career opportunities, job market outlook, wage data, and answer questions. In addition, Northland student service and financial aid staff will be on hand to provide guidance on the admission process.

“We are excited to provide an opportunity for students to learn about the business programs available at Northland,” affirms Stephanie LeDuc, Northland Marketing Instructor, “These short virtual Career Exploration sessions invite prospective students to interact with business department faculty, meet program advisors and gather information regarding financial aid in a comfortable and convenient format.”

For more information or to register for a live virtual information session, visit www.northlandcollege.edu/info-sessions