Students in the Collaboration classroom at Washington get checkups by Tri-Valley nurses

Times Report

Crookston Times

Tri-Valley nurses recently visited the Crookston Collaboration classroom at Washington Elementary School.

“The children were excited to see them, to show-off how big they had gotten, and how well they can see and hear,” said Tri-Valley. “Tri-Valley Head Start, Child and Family Programs is so fortunate to have such a dedicated team that promotes the healthy growth and development of our children. Thank you nurses!”