Eric Bubna resigns after 7 years as Crookston High School principal

Mike Christopherson

Eric Bubna has resigned after seven years as Crookston High School principal. He and his wife, Kaia, a kindergarten teacher at Washington School until the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year, and their kids will be moving closer to family in the Twin Cities, as Eric will become the high school principal at Albany Area Schools.

Bubna will finish out the 2020-21 school year at CHS.

The Crookston School Board has scheduled a special meeting on Monday morning, March 15 to accept Bubna’s resignation and begin the process of finding his successor.

Reached by the Times, Eric said it’s been a “privilege” to serve as CHS principal. “The relationships I have built with the staff and students have been life-changing and will be greatly missed,” he said. “I am so proud to have worked with such a wonderful group of teachers at Crookston High School.”

He went on to say that he and Kaia will be “forever grateful” for their time spent in Crookston Public Schools and in the community. “Each of our children were blessed to have fantastic teachers and Kaia’s time teaching at Washington will be something she cherishes forever,” Bubna said.

He went on to say that he submitted his resignation with a “wide range of emotions,” and that leaving Crookston is a difficult decision that’s being driven by their desire to be closer to family.

“While we are about to close this chapter of our lives and start a new undertaking, being a Pirate is something that will never fully fade,” Bubna said. “ We are proud to have served and been a part of this community.”