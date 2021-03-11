Superintendent Olson offers updates on Crookston High School prom, graduation

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson

Greetings from Crookston Public Schools! We are in what I believe is the last stage of this virus’s effect on schools. Maybe I am being overly optimistic, however, my thought process for the next school year is one in which we see a normal school year as a majority of our population becomes vaccinated over the coming months. Here are a couple of things that you should know as we move forward:

Current COVID Situation: In a month’s time, we have only had two instances of an individual with a positive COVID case being present in our schools. This has been one of the best stretches that we have seen in our schools this year. When you consider that we have 1400 people coming to school every day, this is nothing short of remarkable. Thank you for the help that you provide to keep our students safe, we could not manage this without your help and support. We will continue to ask parents to screen their children, to encourage mask wearing, and to be role models in helping our students take the mitigation of this virus seriously. We are fully in person in school, activities are in full swing, and the last thing we need is to start endangering the progress we have made due to community spread. Believe me when I say that, like you, I am eager for a return to normal!

New Bus Route App: I am happy to announce that Crookston Public Schools Transportation is now using an app known as BusQuest to allow parents to see where their bus is located as well as notify parents when the bus is within a certain distance of the pickup/drop off location. This app allows you to set the guidelines for notification and allows you to, at the click of the button, see where your child’s bus is located. Parents can now track their students' bus with the new app, BusQuest, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Click here for the Apple store link. Please click here for the Google Play store link. Instructions are attached to this email.

Prom and Graduation: We are starting to get some questions on what we will be doing for Prom and Graduation. One thing that I have definitely learned during the pandemic is that everything is subject to change. With this in mind, what we are currently planning is to host Prom and Graduation using the “Indoor entertainment guidance” from the state which is what we have been directed to use. For Graduation, we are planning on an event in our gym on graduation day as scheduled. We will have capacity limitations, masks will be required, and we are currently planning to live stream this event. We are also planning on having Prom with a Grand March, a dinner for the students; however, at this time we are not able to hold the dance portion of the event.

Sources of Pirate Pride: We have so much to be thankful for this year as we are seeing our students succeed in several areas: Girl’s Basketball, Wrestling, Knowledge Bowl, One Act Play, Girl’s Hockey, just to name a few. We also had a few individual accomplishments recently with Coach Zimmerman’s 100th coaching win and Hunter Knutson’s 50th match win.

Help Wanted! If you know about an individual who would be a good fit in any of these positions, please let us know as we are looking to add quality people to our staff!

We are currently hiring Bus Drivers. If you know someone who is interested in driving a bus, please send them our way! We can train and help individuals attain the endorsements needed to drive. All we ask is that the individual is a person who demonstrates good judgement, safety, and cares about kids!

We are also currently seeking a High School Counselor. We are looking for someone who is or can become licensed as a School Counselor in MN.

Go Pirates!