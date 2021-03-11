Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team advances to state

Times Report

Crookston High School’s Knowledge Bowl program is sending one of its teams to state. The CHS team comprised of Ella Weber, Anke Wiersma, Ainsley Boucher, Tatum Lubinski and Thor Harbott took fourth in the regional competition Wednesday; the top four finishers advance to state, coach/advisor Katelyn Stegman says.

At the end of the final round, the CHS team and Bagley were tied for third. With both teams’ tickets to state already punched, they went into a 15-question tiebreaker round, and Bagley ended up prevailing to secure third place.

“We’re excited!” Stegman says.