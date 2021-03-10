SUBSCRIBE NOW
Our Saviors students venture outside, display art in the hallways

Times Report
Crookston Times

Our Saviors Lutheran School students were able to venture outside recently to enjoy the warmer weather and play a game of Four Square.

Our Savior’s had an early dismissal Wednesday and recently celebrated a “March art walk” through their hallways where students’ artwork was displayed. Some of the art included shamrocks surrounded by a message that read, “Look at this shamrock with leaves of three. It reminds me of  the Trinity.”

Another display named “Let curiosity lead the way” showed sunset landscapes. View their art on Our Saviors Lutheran School Facebook page.

Nolan Johnson, Teagan Stueber, McKinna Amiot, and Eliza DeBoer