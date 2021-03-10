Crookston Schools’ Spring Driver Education open for registration

Times Report

Students currently enrolled in Crookston Public Schools interested in taking Driver Education this spring are now able to stop in to the high school office to pick up a registration form. Student participants need to be 15 years of age by June 1, 2021 and the cost is $325 which needs to be paid on the first day of class.

Registration forms are due back no later than Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:30 pm in the high school office. The first day of class will be Friday, May 26th, 2021 with instructor Chris Trostad.

Typical class times are Mondays from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Fridays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-11 a.m. Trostad will work with the group to find the best available times and times may change.

The spring session runs for a total of 12 sessions.

The driver education form says the program is a mandated curriculum by the state and students enrolled cannot miss class or they will be dropped and enrolled in the next available session unless special expectations were previously approved by the instructor.

For questions, call Chris Trostad at 218-280-2256 or email christrostad@isd593.org.