Lake Agassiz Regional Library to offer kits for book clubs

Submitted

Crookston Times

Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) has added another service to its roster of options for residents. Beginning in late February residents of the seven counties served (Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Polk, and Wilkin) will have access to a collection of book club kits for book club meetings and other literary-focused groups. Each kit will be equipped with ten copies of a work of popular fiction or non-fiction with a special focus on Minnesota-based authors, along with helpful discussion guides and tips.

The kits can be borrowed for six weeks and include titles appealing to a variety of ages, including This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger, Give a Girl a Knife by Amy Thielen, Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson and more. Learn more at larl.org/bookclubkits

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota.

For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.