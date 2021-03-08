Cathedral 2021 Education Contest winners announced

Submitted

Crookston Times

The 2021 Education Contest winners were announced at the Cathedral Elementary School. This event was sponsored by the local Court Bishop Schenk #2010 Catholic Daughters.

Themes were: Let All You Do be Done with Love or Show Love To One Another

19 entries were submitted from fourth and fifth graders

Essay

First Place: Makenna Weisse – State Entrant

Second Place: Emmagail Frantz

Third Place: Jennika Reese

Honorable Mention: Lacey Follette

Poetry

First Place: Lacey Follette – State Entrant

Second Place: Rilynn Aubol

Third Place: Lana Peterson

Art

First Place: Jennika Reese – State Entrant

Second Place: Makenna Weisse

Third Place: Grace Boll

Honorable Mention: Adley Vigness

Each entrant received a certificate/candy cross. Entries placing first, second and third place received a money stipend as well. First place entries were forwarded to the state organization for further competition.

Mrs Ryan (4th) and Ms Smith (5th) grade teachers were recognized as well.