Cathedral 2021 Education Contest winners announced
The 2021 Education Contest winners were announced at the Cathedral Elementary School. This event was sponsored by the local Court Bishop Schenk #2010 Catholic Daughters.
Themes were: Let All You Do be Done with Love or Show Love To One Another
19 entries were submitted from fourth and fifth graders
Essay
First Place: Makenna Weisse – State Entrant
Second Place: Emmagail Frantz
Third Place: Jennika Reese
Honorable Mention: Lacey Follette
Poetry
First Place: Lacey Follette – State Entrant
Second Place: Rilynn Aubol
Third Place: Lana Peterson
Art
First Place: Jennika Reese – State Entrant
Second Place: Makenna Weisse
Third Place: Grace Boll
Honorable Mention: Adley Vigness
Each entrant received a certificate/candy cross. Entries placing first, second and third place received a money stipend as well. First place entries were forwarded to the state organization for further competition.
Mrs Ryan (4th) and Ms Smith (5th) grade teachers were recognized as well.