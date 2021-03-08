SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cathedral 2021 Education Contest winners announced

Submitted
Crookston Times

    The 2021 Education Contest winners were  announced at the Cathedral Elementary School. This event was sponsored  by  the local Court Bishop Schenk #2010 Catholic Daughters.

    Themes were: Let All You Do be Done with Love or Show Love To One Another

    19 entries were submitted from fourth and fifth graders

Essay

    First Place: Makenna Weisse – State Entrant

    Second Place: Emmagail Frantz

    Third Place: Jennika Reese

    Honorable Mention: Lacey Follette

Poetry

    First Place: Lacey Follette – State Entrant

    Second Place: Rilynn Aubol

    Third Place: Lana Peterson

Art

    First Place: Jennika Reese – State Entrant

    Second Place: Makenna Weisse

    Third Place: Grace Boll

    Honorable Mention: Adley Vigness

    Each entrant received a certificate/candy cross. Entries placing first, second and third place received a money stipend as well. First place entries were forwarded to the state organization for further competition.

    Mrs Ryan (4th) and Ms Smith (5th) grade teachers were recognized as well.

Cathedral Education Contest winners
