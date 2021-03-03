Crookston American Legion to sponsor two girls to attend MN Girls State

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 will again sponsor two girls to attend the 74th Annual Minnesota Girls State Session as a Virtual Program from June 13-17, 2021.

Girls who are currently high school juniors and seniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend. All fees are paid with no cost to you personally.

If you are interested or would like more information please contact the Crookston High School Guidance office or the American Legion Girls State Chairperson Margee Keller at 218-349-4566 or email her at margeekeller@hotmail.com.

The deadline to apply is March 25, 2021