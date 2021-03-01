SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Community & Technical College Fall 2020 graduates, UND President’s/Dean’s lists

Times Report
Crookston Times

    Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the Fall Semester 2020 graduate list. Northland grants certificates (CERT), diplomas (DIP), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Arts (AA), and/or Associate of Science (AS) degrees for the successful completion of each student's respective program.

    166 students were awarded degrees following the Fall 2020 semester. Congratulations to the following Crookston-area graduates:

    • Brittany Mosher, Crookston, Medical Coding Specialist AAS

    • Madison Nicholls, Crookston, Occupational Therapy Assistant AAS

    • Hayley Sullivan, Crookston, Patient Access Specialist CERT

    • Trace Conati, Fisher, Business Transfer Pathway AS

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA PRESIDENT’S AND DEAN’S LISTS

    University of North Dakota Fall 2020 President’s Roll of Honor recipients include:

    • Bailey Folkers, Crookston

    • Jenna Porter, Crookston

    • Bailee Scheer, Fisher

    • Madison Schmitz, Fisher

    UND Fall 2020 Dean’s List recipients include:

    • Aleece Durbin, Crookston

    • Bailey Folkers, Crookston

    • Jenna Porter, Crookston

    • Macy Strem, Crookston

    • Christopher Wavra, Crookston

    • Quinn Westlake, Crookston

    • Ethan LaPlante, Fisher

    • Hayden Reitmeier, Fisher