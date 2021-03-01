Northland Community & Technical College Fall 2020 graduates, UND President’s/Dean’s lists

Times Report

Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the Fall Semester 2020 graduate list. Northland grants certificates (CERT), diplomas (DIP), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Arts (AA), and/or Associate of Science (AS) degrees for the successful completion of each student's respective program.

166 students were awarded degrees following the Fall 2020 semester. Congratulations to the following Crookston-area graduates:

• Brittany Mosher, Crookston, Medical Coding Specialist AAS

• Madison Nicholls, Crookston, Occupational Therapy Assistant AAS

• Hayley Sullivan, Crookston, Patient Access Specialist CERT

• Trace Conati, Fisher, Business Transfer Pathway AS

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA PRESIDENT’S AND DEAN’S LISTS

University of North Dakota Fall 2020 President’s Roll of Honor recipients include:

• Bailey Folkers, Crookston

• Jenna Porter, Crookston

• Bailee Scheer, Fisher

• Madison Schmitz, Fisher

UND Fall 2020 Dean’s List recipients include:

• Aleece Durbin, Crookston

• Bailey Folkers, Crookston

• Jenna Porter, Crookston

• Macy Strem, Crookston

• Christopher Wavra, Crookston

• Quinn Westlake, Crookston

• Ethan LaPlante, Fisher

• Hayden Reitmeier, Fisher