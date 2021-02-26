Crookston High School "Dark Road" One Act play team receives awards

Times Report

Crookston High School's "Dark Road" One Act play cast and crew recently received their awards for placing 1st in their subsection and 2nd in the section.

"The cast and crew would like to thank KROX and The Crookston Times for their coverage of our event during this unusual year," said One Act director Beth Carlson. "Our school is fortunate to have a hometown paper and radio station who are both so supportive of our CHS school’s activities."