Crookston High School Industrial Technology presents to School Board

Crookston Times

Crookston High School industrial technology teacher Travis Oliver this week showed members of the Crookston School Board the new CNC router in his classroom.

“Some kids may not have an interest in the table saw, but they do have an interest in this,” Oliver said of the router.

Oliver also provided an update on the Construction Trades house, where students have finished sheetrocking. Due to the pandemic, work on the house has been spread over two school years.