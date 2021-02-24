SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crookston High School Industrial Technology presents to School Board

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston High School industrial technology teacher Travis Oliver this week showed members of the Crookston School Board the new CNC router in his classroom.

“Some kids may not have an interest in the table saw, but they do have an interest in this,” Oliver said of the router.

Oliver also provided an update on the Construction Trades house, where students have finished sheetrocking. Due to the pandemic, work on the house has been spread over two school years.

Industrial Technology teacher Travis Oliver, left, shows the CNC router to School Board members Dave Davidson, Tim Dufault, Frank Fee and Mike Theis
School Board member Tim Dufault looks at samples that students cut out using the CNC router