Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team wraps up regular season

Crookston High School’s Knowledge Bowl teams have wrapped up the regular season of competition and are getting ready for sub-regionals on Wednesday, February 24. Any CHS teams that advance would then compete in regionals on March 10, coach/advisor Katelyn Stegman tells the Times.

The season has been conducted almost entirely in virtual fashion, but with pandemic restrictions easing and in-person instruction returning to CHS some are able to gather.

In their final regular season meet, Stegman says the high school’s trio of teams finished in sixth, 16th and 17th out of 29 teams.