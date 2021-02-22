SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team wraps up regular season

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston High School’s Knowledge Bowl teams have wrapped up the regular season of competition and are getting ready for sub-regionals on Wednesday, February 24. Any CHS teams that advance would then compete in regionals on March 10, coach/advisor Katelyn Stegman tells the Times.

The season has been conducted almost entirely in virtual fashion, but with pandemic restrictions easing and in-person instruction returning to CHS some are able to gather.

In their final regular season meet, Stegman says the high school’s trio of teams finished in sixth, 16th and 17th out of 29 teams.

Some but not all of the students in CHS Knowledge Bowl were able to gather for the photo. Top row: David Threatt, Nathan Kelly, Ethan Erdman, Elliot Bartrum. Middle row: Alexia Threatt, Linnea French, George French, Tatum Lubinski, Thor Harbott. Front row: Ava Lopez, Ainsley Boucher, Zara Baig (computer), Ella Weber, Halle Bruggeman. One missing: Charles Burks