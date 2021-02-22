Crookston High School FFA program marks National FFA Week

Times Report

National FFA Week is February 22-26 and the new Crookston FFA Chapter is celebrating with fun events during the school day. Monday they welcome a guest speaker from Ridgewater College, Tuesday they’ll learn about the “Ag” behind cupcakes and pizza, Wednesday they’ll host a Legislator breakfast, Thursday it’s Ag Olympics, and Friday they’ll have an FFA Jacket coloring contest and Thank A Farmer letters.

Crookston High School’s inaugural officers for the 2020-21 school year have been chosen and they are:

• Victoria Proulx - President

• Libby Salentine - Vice President

• Stella Duden - Secretary

• Linnea French - Treasurer

• Jasmine Haglund - Reporter

• Carter Bruggeman - Sentinel

• Emma Sherman - Historian

• Whitney Rupprecht - Advisor

ADVANCING TO STATE

FFA course participants are advancing to state after recent competitions. Classes and students advancing are as follows:

• 1st Place - Food Science Team: Kenze Epema (4th), Dani Haake (5th), Emily Funk (6th), Jasmine Haglund (18th)

• 1st Place - Prepared Public Speaking: Victoria Proulx

• 2nd Place - Extemporaneous Speaking: Linnea French

• 4th Place - Wildlife Team: Riley Helgeson, Tim Brule, Malakai Hanson (8th individually)

• 4th Place - Nursery Landscape Team: Joslynn Leach, Claire Oman, Libby Salentine, Carter Nelson

• 5th Place - Employment Skills: Alyssa Schwede

• 6th Place - Individual Small Animals: Bailee Klinnert

• 8th Place - Floriculture Team: Ellyn Adams, Hayley Leckie

• 12th Place - Ag Mechanics: Weston Benoit, Lucas Hall, Alvin Killough, Michael Miller, Dylan Thode

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

• FFA members selected to receive a FREE FFA jacket as part of the Blue Jackets Bright Futures Scholarship from the Minnesota FFA Foundation were Timothy Brule, Taylor Schulz, Dakota Laughery, Nveah Hampton, and Zachary Simpson-Gibson

• Crookston FFA was selected to receive a $1,500 Legacy grant from the MN FFA Foundation

• AgCountry donated FFA student handbooks for the start of the program

• Crookston FFA received a grant from USDA to cover the cost of FFA membership for the next three years

• Polk County Soybean-Corn Growers donates $250 to the FFA chapter for jackets and leadership events

• The AgEd classroom received a grant to purchase two Cricut Makers for projects

• The AgEd classroom received a grant to purchase landscaping supplies

• Students were able to take classes like Intro to Ag, Food Science, Food Creations, Leadership 101, Floral Design and Landscape Design