Cathedral School students celebrate 100 days of school

Cathedral students celebrated the 100th day of school on Thursday, February 11 and the first grade class made mystery bags filled with 100 items. Their teacher Laurie Erickson told the Times her students wrote three clues for their friends to guess what was in the bag.

Cathedral School’s kindergarten class also celebrated the 1OOTH day of in person school and had “quite the celebration especially this year with Covid restrictions,” said teacher Teresa Cymbaluk. “Congratulations to all for getting to our 100th Day!”