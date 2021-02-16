UMN Crookston, UMN Morris announce collaboration of admissions offices

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston and the University of Minnesota Morris on Tuesday announced a collaboration in the area of admissions. The goal for this collaboration is to strengthen in-person and online enrollment on each campus, while allowing them both to provide more effective and efficient recruitment operations, a joint release indicates.

“We are excited about our new plans and the ability of our admissions staffs working together to enhance each institution’s enrollment,” write Chancellors Mary Holz-Clause (Crookston) and Michelle Behr (Morris) in messages shared Tuesday with the campus communities.

The collaboration will create three operations teams to serve both campuses simultaneously:

• First-Year and Transfer Student Recruitment, overseen by Brian Studebaker, Morris director of admissions

• Relationship Management and Events, shepherded by Jessica Hanson, interim director of admissions in Crookston

• Operations and Online Recruitment, led by Janessa Quanrud, associate director of admissions in Crookston

Operational changes will include implementing increased automation and workflow, shared joint positions, and centralized services.

In addition to promoting inter-campus relationships and efficiencies, this collaboration will allow each institution to focus on and leverage its distinctive strengths, the release states. UMN Crookston excels in offering hands-on-experiential learning opportunities, while UMN Morris is a leader in liberal arts education.

The Morris campus is located approximately 165 miles south of the Crookston campus.

"Through this collaboration our campuses will approach the challenges of recruitment in higher education collectively and head on,” Holz-Clause says. “We are stronger together and will be better able to capitalize on economies and efficiencies in our day-to-day work.”

“These changes will allow us to better serve our current and future students,” Behr adds. “They reflect our intentional and prudent use of resources for the benefit of Minnesota students. We are excited to partner with our colleagues and to serve the state of Minnesota as part of one strong UMN System.”

The two offices will begin shared recruitment work in spring 2021, with more fully combined recruitment and processing efforts secured for the fall 2022 entering class.

To learn more about Admissions at UMN Crookston and UMN Morris, visit system.umn.edu/campuses.