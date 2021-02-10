Cathedral School gives back for Giving Hearts Day

Times Report

Cathedral School is gearing up for their third year as participants in Giving Hearts Day and, to show their giving hearts, they held a “change for change” drive.

Each class brought in change for the other organizations in Crookston participating in Giving Hearts Day.

“As a school we raised $1234.76!” said Cathedral School. “This change will be split evenly between Benediction Living Community-Crookston, Care and Share, RiverView Health, and United Way of Crookston. Cathedral School challenges our community to share their giving hearts with our five community participants on Thursday, February 11!”

Thanks to a grant from Thrivent Financial the class that brought in the most change will each receive a $10 gift certificate to donate to any Giving Hearts Day organization and a class pizza party.

Cathedral’s first grade class raised the most money.