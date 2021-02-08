Mid-year evaluation of Superintendent Olson conducted by board

Times Report

Crookston Times

The mid-year evaluation for Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson was conducted on January 25, 2021 and Olson was graded on four goals that the School Board and Olson agreed upon at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

Here’s what the synopsis said:

“The Superintendent was graded on four goals that the school board and Superintendent agreed upon at the beginning of this school year, 2020-2021.

• Goal 1 - Providing Timely Communications to the School Board

• Goal 2 - Provide Leadership to ensure the effective management of school district finances

• Goal 3 - Continue efforts to retain and grow student enrollment through marketing

• Goal 4 - Student Achievement

Grading was from top to bottom: Distinguished, Accomplished, Satisfactory and Unsatisfactory

• The Superintendent had five (5) distinguished and one (1) accomplished for Goal 1

• The Superintendent had five (5) distinguished and one (1) accomplished for Goal 2

• The Superintendent had one (1) distinguished and five (5) accomplished for Goal 3

• The Superintendent had one (1) distinguished, two (2) accomplished and three (3) satisfactory for Goal 4

For Goal number four, many board members were happy to see a slight uptick in test scores, but are concerned of the loss of learning that is caused by the pandemic and distance learning. It will be up to the Superintendent and administration to make up that loss of learning through after school and/or summer school programs and back in the school education for the students.”