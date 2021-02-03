Crookston High School Music: No 2021 Florida music trip

Times Report

The Crookston Music Trip parent organization announced this week that they have decided to postpone the 2021 trip to Florida to March 2022 pending school board approval.

CMT board president Chris Fee says there are several reasons the decision was made including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, the inability to plan for group packages, plus Disney World is is not currently taking applications to march or host groups.

The high school seniors graduating in 2021 would no longer be able to go on the trip, Fee noted, so the CMT board has taken steps to refund their money.

“We lose around 15 seniors who won’t be able to go on the trip,” Fee explained. “We’re refunding their money and everything they get back is either cash or some of the proceeds from the frozen food sales or music bucks.”

Anyone with questions can either contact Fee or another board member. Chris Fee can be reached at KROX Radio at 281-1140 or on his cell phone 218-280-4021, or by email at chrisjfee@yahoo.com.