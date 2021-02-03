CHS One Act takes first at Subsections

Times Report

Crookston High School’s One-Act Play, “Dark Road,” took first place in the subsection competition.

Ada took second place with their one-act, “You're Virtually Driving Me Crazy.”

Both teams will advance, via video performances, to the section competition, where they will compete with six other teams.

There will be a public performance of Dark Road on Thursday, Feb. 4 in the CHS auditorium. Curtain opens at 7 p.m. Mask-wearing and social distancing are required.

Cast and crew are Victoria Proulx, Georgie French, Zara Baig, Logan Melvie, Linnea French, Samantha Rezac, Brianna Colborn, Ella Kiel, Ethan Erdman, Sophia Rezac, Beth Carlson, Phyllis Hagen, Gaye Wick and Pat Seidel.