Crookston High School Triple A and ExCEL award winners announced

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School seniors Emma Borowicz and Gabriel Monteith were recently selected as Triple A Award recipients. Plus, CHS junior Olivia Huck was selected as an ExCEL Award winner.

Emma Borowicz, whose parents are Garrett and Jennifer Borowicz, has a 4.0 GPA and participates in band, visual arts, tennis, swimming, basketball, track and field. Her college plans are to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Gabriel Montieth, whose parents are Paul & Brigitte Montieth, has a 3.93 GPA and particpates in choir, orchestra, visual arts, soccer, football, hockey, track and field. His college plans are to attend the University of Minnesota.

Olivia Huck, whose parents are Phillip and Vicki Huck, is involved in Honor Roll, Student Council, Leo Club Athletics: Soccer, Track and Field, Baseball Fine Arts: Band Community Service: 4-H, Church Youth Group Leader, Youth Soccer Coach, Safety Town Team Leader, and Harvest Festival Committee.

ABOUT TRIPLE A AND EXCEL

The purpose of the Triple A award is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts.

Triple A Award recipients at Crookston High School meet the following criteria:

The student must be a senior in high school.

The student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher at the date of the nomination.

He or she must be a participant in at least one League-sponsored fine arts and/or athletic activity.

He or she must comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

Excel Award recipients at Crookston High School meet the following criteria:

The student must be a junior in high school.

The student must be making satisfactory progress toward his or her graduation requirements.

He or she must be a participant in MSHSL League-sponsored fine arts and/or athletic activity.

The student must hold a leadership position in school.

He or she must work voluntarily within the community of Crookston.

He or she must meet MSHSL General Eligibility Requirements.