Crookston School District teachers allotted 36 COVID-19 vaccines so far

While discussing the district’s upcoming learning model change, the Crookston School Board touched on COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers with one board member bringing up the “inequity” of the Twin Cities area’s access vs. Greater Minnesota. Board member Dave Davidson mentioned the state was making 1,500 (which turned out to be 15,000) vaccine injections available that week at the Xcel Energy Center, but teachers would have to drive “600 miles there and back” to get it and said he gets “tired of giving advantages to urban teachers.”

“What about us?” he wondered.

Davidson later mentioned, during his final comments, that one of the districts in the Minneapolis area recently went from 87 injections available to 3,000.

“I just want our people to be safe,” he added sincerely.

Board member Mike Theis agreed with Davidson asking “where’s the equity?”

Superintendent Jeremy Olson said early on in the discussion that “theoretically” if the Crookston School District was allotted enough vaccines for all staff that they could “get it done tomorrow” but, as of Monday last week, they’ve only been allotted 36 total vaccines.

“Right now we have to go to Thief River Falls for the shots and we have not been allocated that many,” Olson explained.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to think everyone would be vaccinated before we start Model 1,” he added after Davidson questioned the possibility of having all staff vaccinated in time or before the district moved to Model 1.

Olson mentioned that working with Polk County Public Health has been “awesome” and they’ll do everything they can to get vaccines available. When asked by School Board chair Frank Fee about people that refuse the vaccine, Olson said that is their choice but the district will move forward and won’t let other’s decisions delay anything.

According to Fox 9, approximately 3,200 teachers and child care workers in Minnesota received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

The community vaccination pilot clinics in the state are located at Thief River Falls, Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Mountain Iron, Sartell, North Mankato, Rochester, Marshall and St. Paul.

VACCINES IN POLK COUNTY AND STATEWIDE

In Polk County, 3,282 people have received at least one vaccine dose, as of January 29, and 925 people have completed the vaccine series. The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,224 vaccines administered in Polk County the week of January 24.

According to MDH, as of January 29, approximately 418,299 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 111,715 people are fully inoculated or have completed the vaccine series. For the vaccines that are currently available, Pfizer and Moderna, a complete series is two doses.

Pfizer vaccines are the most administered at 65.8% and Moderna is administered 34.1% of the time. There is a 0.1% category for “unknown/missing.”